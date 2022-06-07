Morgan Veal is the 2022 recipient of Zachary Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Scholarship, which was presented at the club's May 26 meeting.
Veal is a graduate of Zachary High School with plans to attend Tulane University and major in business and political science.
While at ZHS, she was involved in many service based organizations. She said she is passionate about working and mentoring children, especially high school seniors. As a high school student, she started a tutoring business and recruited others to offer tutoring assistance.
Veal said she is excited about the Altman Program at Tulane, which will provide her an opportunity to study abroad.