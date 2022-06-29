The Zachary Chapter 5432 of AARP presented Book Scholarships to 2022 high school seniors in the Zachary area.
The students are Jenee Brown, Zachary High School bound for LSU with a major in biochemistry/pre-dentistry; Arianna Banks, Northeast High School bound for Southern University, majoring in therapeutic recreation/recreational therapy; and Kamden De Pedro, Northeast High School bound for LSU with a major in veterinary medicine.
The scholarships are part of the chapter’s service to the community initiatives. The scholarships were presented to each recipient by the chapter’s President Claudia Fisher.