Throughout its history, Zachary High School has had some game-changing and memorable athletes who have roamed the fields and courts, leaving their mark locally and across the state. Probably under the radar to most folks in Zachary is recently graduated senior Jacob Agazzi, who did things for the ZHS soccer team that have not been accomplished before and in the process set records that may not be broken anytime soon.
Agazzi has honed his soccer skills since he was 5 years old. Fast forward 13 years to the 2021 soccer season, when Agazzi scored 55 goals. Through his ZHS career he has been responsible for 123 goals and 74 assists. He also leaves Zachary as one of its most decorated athletes, earning first-team all-district 3-I honors for three years, twice selected the District 3-I offensive player of the year, three time All Metro, represented the East in the 2021 All-Star match (yes, he scored a goal) and earned first-team All State in 2020.
His favorite moment at ZHS was a 9-1 victory over Central Lafourche when he scored 8 goals. Shyly, Agazzi noted that “it was quite memorable.”
"I loved playing soccer at Zachary with guys like Logan Fletcher,” Agazzi said.
In addition to playing for ZHS, Agazzi has played club soccer with his team reaching regionals three times, winning their league and qualifying for national league. Club soccer has taken him to at least 10 states and as far as Colorado and Nevada.
Pretty impressive numbers that, combined with his other talents, caught the eye of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, who signed him to a scholarship. Agazzi said the coaches from Lincoln saw him compete in two out-of-state college showcases. The Railsplitters will get a dynamic scorer in Agazzi, who indicated he will likely be asked to be a right winger or midfielder.
The Railsplitter mascot dates back to Abraham Lincoln’s 1860 presidential run when his supporters thought he needed a catchier name than “Old Abe” or “Honest Abe” and reflected back on a split-rail fence supposedly built by Lincoln in 1830.
His senior year, Agazzi was also a member of the golf team that qualified for state. Reflecting on his time at Zachary, Agazzi said, “Zachary High changed me as I matured more as a person, and it was a great experience.”
Agazzi is spending the summer playing for a semiprofessional soccer team (BRSC Capitols) that compete across the Gulf Coast.
His mother, Mandie; father, Tom; and sister, Katelyn, will also likely consume his time over the summer as he makes his trek north in early August. Though he may be gone, the records and impact Agazzi has had on ZHS soccer will last for a very long time.