The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 11-17:
Dedrick Bonds: 41; 2965 70th Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Devin Henderson: 28; 36035 Raleigh Drive, Denham Springs; theft
Ontario McKneely: 28; 4677 Ave F., Zachary; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and window tint violation
Robert Paul: 35; 12240 Brock Place West, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jacorie Phillips: 22; 3217 Vancouver Drive, Baton Rouge; reckless operation of a vehicle and flight from an officer
Malcolm Tate: 60; 1650 Belfort Drive, Apt. D, Baton Rouge; two counts possession of Schedule II and possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Thompson Waddell: 19; 23403 Brian Road, Zachary; criminal damage to property
Melissa Wall: 46; 3989 Busy Corner Road, Gloster, Mississippi; two counts monetary instrument abuse and two counts theft