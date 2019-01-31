Among the tens of thousands of participants for the Jan. 18 “March for Life Rally” in Washington, D.C., were eight members of Zachary's St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Youth Ministry, a news release said.
These youths and their chaperones joined 450 youth from the Diocese of Baton Rouge to travel via chartered buses to the event. Donning white hats bearing “March for Life,” they joined other participants in the march that began at the Washington Monument and wound around to the final destination of the steps of the U. S. Supreme Court in a visible show of support for the banning of abortion, the release said.
This participation by the Zachary group was made possible via the financial support of the St. John the Baptist Men’s Club and parishioners Dr. Salvador Lusco and his wife, as well as the parish’s Youth Ministry’s Resource Committee that coordinates year-round events to raise funds for this and other annual activities that afford the youth opportunities for Christian outreach to the broader community.
Among the numerous annual fundraising events coordinated by the committee is the Rally at the Alley Bowl-a-thon. This year’s event is Feb. 16 at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Family and friends of all ages are invited to register for a six-player team at a cost of $100, which includes two hours of play, shoes, balls and refreshments. Individuals can participate for $20. Bowling expertise is not required.
Participating teams can compete for the team T-shirt contest prize that will be awarded, and door prizes will be drawn throughout the two-hour event. Registration deadline is Friday.
To register or to learn more about this event, visit the church parish website www.sjb-ola.org/youth-ministry, call the SJB Youth Ministry Office at (225) 654-5778, or email lhalphen@sjb-ola.org.