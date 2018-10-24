Zachary officials are contemplating establishing a fire prevention bureau that would allow the Zachary Fire Department to do certain types of building inspections instead of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
At the request of Fire Chief Danny Kimble, the City Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance to create the Zachary Fire Prevention Bureau. The council will vote whether to adopt the measure at a later meeting.
The city has a Class 2 fire rating, a determination of the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana that affects how much residents and businesses pay for property insurance. Class 1 is the best; Class 10 is the worst.
The bureau would help “get us points in the rating system,” Mayor David Amrhein said.
Kimble said the State Fire Marshal’s Office would retain some duties in Zachary, such as inspecting state buildings and nursing homes and hospitals.
A Zachary Fire Department inspector would be responsible for yearly inspections at businesses to check for safety issues — work the department is already doing, Kimble said. There are 653 businesses in the fire district that the bureau would have to inspect.
The council also passed a resolution relinquishing the fire marshal’s office of the inspection duties the local fire department is now taking on — a measure intended to prevent liability issues.
In other news from the fire department, firefighter Ron Anders, president of the Local 4644 union, told the council the department raised about $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during a three-day “boot drive” last week. In past drives — in which firefighters use their boots to gather donations from passers-by — the department raised between $1,000 and $3,000, he said.
“None of that money is to us. It’s 100 percent for MDA,” he said, adding that the funds will help send children with muscular dystrophy to a special camp.
In other business, the council:
- Voted to create the Zachary Commons Economic Development District, which will be tasked with making infrastructure improvements at a shopping center of the same name near the Walmart on Main Street. The district would be funded by a $3.9 million bond on which the council will vote at a later meeting, Amrhein said.
- Adopted an ordinance providing city employees new benefits in the event of their death, including life insurance policies and payout of accrued sick leave.
- Approved Jamie Peay as a new member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Peay replaces Earl Thornton, an eight-year member of the commission who recently resigned.
- Approved site plans from three businesses that are planning construction: The Boot CrossFit, a gym planned for Main Street, and MIS Technology Group and Big Red Storage, both to be located on Old Scenic Highway.
- Granted a permit allowing alcohol sales at Vaqueros Bar and Grill, a restaurant that will soon open on Old Scenic Highway.
- Set Halloween trick-or-treating for Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.