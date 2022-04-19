Water Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments.
No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on-site.
Music at the gazebo
The Cam Pyle Band will play at 6:30 p.m., May 13 for Downtown Live at the Gazebo. The band plays a variety of music, including '80s and '90s, rock and classic rock, top 40, hip hop and Motown. The show is free. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer/wine and sno-balls will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Special tour at Port Hudson
Louisiana State Parks invites visitors of all ages to a special Devil's Elbow tour beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Port Hudson State Historic Site battlefield.
The excursion will begin at the site museum and caravan through old Port Hudson, along historic river bluffs, to the Georgia-Pacific picnic pavilion.
The guided tour will then proceed on foot to the Devil's Elbow, a heavily defended Confederate position, where colorful accounts of life in the trenches at Port Hudson will be shared. This section of the battlefield is normally inaccessible throughout the year.
There is no tour fee; however, a $4 admission provides access to the historic site and museum daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children 3 and under and senior citizens 62 and above are admitted free. The site is on U.S. 61 near Zachary. For information, call (888) 677-3400.
2022 Nursing Scholarship deadline
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award through Saturday, April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Women's AA meeting available
First United Methodist Church of Baker, 1255 Camellia Ave., in Baker is hosting Ladies AA every Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Magnolia Rose Foundation will present the 1st Rose Run for Autism Acceptance at Baker City Park Track, 3325 Groom Road, in Baker at 9 a.m. April 30. It will feature music by Ashari Robinson Music and Warm-Up by Natural Body by Jazz.
This is a free 3K event, and everyone is invited to participate by running, walking, skipping, rolling, etc. Bring refreshments. Participants are allowed to bring tents and chairs to be set up on the grounds.
To register visit eventbrite.com and search for the Magnolia Rose Foundation.