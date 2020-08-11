Coronavirus tests available in East Baton Rouge
Ochsner Health is offering community testing has resulted to Louisiana residents ages 2 and older. Doctor’s orders are not required.
People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized for the day. For questions about community testing, visit Ochsner.org/Testing.
Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.
MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19
Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21
Food pantry guidelines
The Zachary Food Pantry has published a chart that explains the qualifications to receive help. If you could use help with feeding your family, visit www.facebook.com/ZacharyFoodBank/photos/a.553625728162040/1430814977109773/ to see what you need to do.
Parent-teacher group has new website
The Zachary Elementary PTO group, which works with the Zachary Early Learning Center, Northwestern Elementary, Rollins Place Elementary, Zachary Elementary and Copper Mill Elementary, has a new site that offers a directory, volunteer sign-up, sales and communication in one place.
Visit www.zacharyelementarypto.com to sign up for an account. Verify your email within two hours. Then purchase your membership level.
Membership levels are $10 for a Silver single student membership, $35 for a Gold family membership, and $50 for Platinum, which is the family membership plus a ZEPTO T-shirt.
T-shirts are on sale and must be preordered before Sept. 15.
Reunion postponed
The Zachary High Class of 2000 has postponed its reunion indefinitely. Changes to the football schedule and with state still in Phase 2 led planners to the decision. For people who have already purchased tickets, they tickets will remain good when the event is rescheduled. The venue is holding the deposit for the event. Visit www.facebook.com/zacharyhigh2000/ for details.
Train Depot uses sought
The City of Zachary is seeking proposals for a possible two-year retail lease of the Historic Zachary Train Depot, at the corner of Main Street and West Central Avenue. Proposals must be received by 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Interested parties should submit proposals to the Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 4700 Main Street. Questions can be addressed by calling (225) 654-0287.
What's going on?
We’d love to see photos and hear about activities that have happened recently or are planned. Share your information and photos at zachary@theadvocate.com.