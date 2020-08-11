Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association recently welcomed its second class of volunteers who completed training online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.
The new volunteers were sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney in July via a Zoom call. Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of an abused child.
With stay-at-home orders in place, CASA transitioned into the virtual model and moved all orientation and training courses online. The 32-hour training course, which prepares CASA volunteers for their advocacy work, can now be completed at home, the release said. Volunteers have six months to complete the training. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
The recent volunteers who were sworn in as official CASA advocates include Rebecca Barnett, Amy Landry, Melissa Jade Shaffer and Lou Ann Townsend.
CASA is accepting people into its online training course. No special background is required. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 45-minute online orientation. To RSVP, visit www.casabr.org/volunteer.
Upcoming sessions are at noon Aug. 14, 5 p.m. Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31, 10 a.m. Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 5 p.m., Sept. 21 and noon Sept. 30.
CASA also is asking for help raising money because of canceled fundraising events. Money raised through Stay Home for CASA, a virtual campaign to support its mission, will be used to recruit, train and supervise additional volunteer advocates. Donate today by texting CASABR to 44-321 or visit www.casabr.org/donate.