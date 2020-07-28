Lane Regional Medical Center was the site of an emergency blood drive Monday, July 20. Residents from the Zachary community joined donors across the country responding to severe blood shortages sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals are in critical need of all blood types, including convalescent plasma donors.
The Our Lady of the Lake mobile blood donation unit was dispatched to Lane along with staff members who employed safety and social distancing procedures to protect those who gave blood.
Regularly planned blood drives were canceled starting in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. For about a week and a half, the Red Cross has reported a critical shortage of blood donations nationwide, and some hospitals were forced to ration blood products.