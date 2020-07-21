A letter to readers
How are you?
I hope this finds you well.
What are you doing in the midst of the pandemic? Are you just chilling? Are you panicking? Using new found cooking and baking skills? Learning a new skill? Just taking care of what needs to be done?
Are you taking care of yourself healthwise?
What I’m up to
I’ve been working, as you can tell from the product you are reading.
Also, I’m recovering from a knee arthroscope and subsequent physical therapy. I can finally walk after injuring myself Mardi Gras weekend.
And I’m not learning a new skill itself, but I am taking an online class to push my skills as a quilt artist.
Katie Pasquini Masopust is one of the quilt artists I love. I’ve taken several in-person classes and learned several techniques from her. Go see her work online at http://www.katiepm.com/.
Katie PM leads an online design class every few months. It doesn’t teach technique. Instead, students are given an assignment every two weeks. Each one gets progressively more difficult as you build on what you’ve done. Students take what they know and apply it to the instructions, making a small quilt top. (Or finished quilt project if time allows. I’m doing well to get the top done.)
I’m showing you a photo of my second project. My first piece was OK. I LOVE this second piece. Color and composition were included in the instructions for Project 2. Project 3’s instructions take color, composition and throw in considering what’s happening in the negative or background space.
This past weekend, I should have finished my third project, which means I’ve been working the class for six weeks. I should be on Project 4 and have 10 weeks to go.
What about you?
So, what have you been doing?
We’d love to see photos and hear about it. Doesn’t have to be anything grand. Did you vacation in the backyard or at the beach? Grow a big vegetable? Make something? Take a photo of a pretty sunset or something strange?
Share any of that and more with us.
If you live in the Zachary area, send them to zachary@theadvocate.com.
If you live in East or West Feliciana, send them to extra@theadvocate.com.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Sincerely,
Leila