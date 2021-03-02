The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 19-25:
Meghan Amacker: 25; 4074 Nelson St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Derrick Bailey: 41; 17327 Truth Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and tail lights required
Braylen Batiste: 18; 1185 Americana Blvd., Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs
Hunter Carroll: 34; 15128 E. Beaver Drive, Pride; fugitive warrants, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, no license plate, and illegal possession of stolen things.
Khareyontai Dantzler: 21; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; illegal possession of stolen firearms and drug paraphernalia
Tytus Hayes: 19; 4572 New Weis Road, Zachary; second-degree murder
Jarred Hopkins: 23; 988 Princewood Court, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Jasmine Holloway: 27; 25040 Hall Road, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I
Jared Jones: 22; 155 Maryland Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs
Tyrese Keller: 20; 603 Flonacher Road, Zachary, illegal carrying of weapon
Rashada Little: 44; 21410 Hayfield Drive, Zachary; simple assault
Jonquayle McCoy: 27; 1874 Curtis St., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of firearm and theft of a firearm
Wyatt McKenzie: 25; 20747 Liberty Road, Pride; possession of Schedule I drugs and improper lane usage
Aaron Neames: 30; 14436 E. Beaver Drive, Pride; possession of Schedule I drugs and improper display of license plate
Derek Pace: 32; 20584 Saun Drive, Denham Springs; molestation of a juvenile and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Erica Smith: 27; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; theft and remaining after forbidden
Herman Stevenson: 48; 6523 Lakeridge Drive, Zachary; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use of weapons, two counts of false imprisonment – offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery – strangulation and aggravated second-degree battery
Robert Steele: 18; 3775 Bonus St., Jackson; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate
Chatwin Tate: 19; 1830 Saul Ave., Zachary; possession of Schedule I and improper display of license plate
Rogerick White Jr.: 24; 11508 Nimitz St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Sheila Whitmore: 59; 1703 Landry Drive, Baker; theft
Richard Williams: 53; 4403 North St., Zachary; two counts aggravated second-degree battery and simple kidnapping