Share your Christmas events
The Plainsman is wrapping up its last issues of 2021. What a year it's been.
We'd love to share your Christmas images. Send us photos of your family, church or club activities to run in print and online. Items can be emailed to zachary@theadvocate.com.
Or consider sharing your New Year's resolutions. Maybe you have a funny resolution fail? Maybe you have a serious or fun goal. That would be the ultimate in accountability: have it published in the paper.
Parade winners announced
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Zachary Christmas Parade:
- Best overall theme was Redwood Baptist Church.
- Best marching was Molly Myers Dance Academy.
- Best riding was Zachary Cheer Athletics.
- Best float was Premier South Roofing.
Leadership North applications sought
Leadership North is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts the program. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central and Baker, along with Pointe Coupee and East and West Feliciana parishes, who have the full support of the organization or business they represent. The program is designed to engage emerging leaders in the region and prepare them to meet the future needs of the communities. Visit the chamber website, zacharychamber.com, to nominate people.
Pop-Up Shops set
Baker will have Pop-Up Shops in the Park from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at 3325 Groom Road. A toy giveaway, movies, tree lighting and gumbo cook-off are on the agenda.
Santa to visit Baker
Santa Claus will be taken around the city this year from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the following days:
Wednesday, Dec. 15: "C" Shift. All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from La. 19 to Sunshine Drive. Examples: Meadows of Chaleur (6:45), Truman, Epperson, Arkansas, E. Buffwood, Harrison, Johnston, Grant, Patricia, Rabel and Charry.
Thursday, Dec. 16: "B" Shift. All streets North of Groom Road between La. 19 and Plank Road. Examples: Woodward, Hazeloak, Jefferson, Debra, Yvonne, Tristian, Windside, Wimbish and Singletary.
Friday, Dec. 17: "C" Shift. This day will be used for any areas that are missed due to rain or major calls.
Report potholes in Baker
Call (225) 775-5584 and provide the location to get pothole repairs scheduled in December. The street name and block are the minimum location information required.