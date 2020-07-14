SHREVEPORT — Centenary College announced the students who earned bachelor's and master's degrees as members of the class of 2020. Due to Louisiana's stay at home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the college was unable to hold the scheduled May 3, commencement ceremony and has recently announced plans to hold commencement for the class of 2020 in May 2021.
Keeanah Jones, of Baker, earned a bachelor of science in geology.
Centenary released a special video celebration for the Class of 2020 on the day of the scheduled commencement in May. The video is available on the school YouTube channel.