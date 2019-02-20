BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union announced two new $1,000 scholarship awards designed to benefit students who have excelled in specific areas outside of their scholastic record, bringing the total awarded to 2019 high school graduates to $15,000.
“Having a ‘Heart for Service’ is at the core of everything we do at Pelican, so we are proud to offer the Heart for Service Award, which will be granted to a student who exhibited outstanding service and dedication to their community,” said Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.
The credit union also will offer the Pelican Perseverance Award for the first time. This award will be granted to a student who exhibited strength and commitment to overcome adversity and challenges during their high school career.
In addition to the new awards, Pelican will continue to grant $1,000 college scholarships to 11 college-bound members in its branch parishes across Louisiana, one member living out of state and one member related to a Pelican employee.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees score the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
The credit union accepts scholarship applications from January through March 31 each year. For information on eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship today.