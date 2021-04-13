Early voting underway through Saturday
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that early voting continues from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 17. People who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Twenty parishes will vote only on state offices (such as the 2nd Congressional District seat): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge and West Carroll.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free phone app GeauxVote Mobile to locate parish early voting locations, Election day voting sites, or view their sample ballot. Use GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant available at voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.
Kids basketball camp planned
The Zachary Basketball Camp for ages 5-14 is planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon May 25-28 at the Zachary High School gym. Participants will work on dribbling, passing, shooting and skill development. Early registration fee is $100 by May 24. Late registration is $120. For information and a registration form, email coach McClinton at Jonathan.mcclinton@zacharyschools.org.
Shred your documents
The Bank of Zachary is sponsoring three free Community Shred Days this year where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents for free. The first two events are April 24 at the Bank of Zachary’s Watson and Central branches. The Main Branch Shred Day will be May 1. On-site shredding will take place at each event from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for all community residents and local business owners.
Documents with staples, paper clips and binder clips will be accepted. Plastic three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs, and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
For information on the Community Shred Days, contact Heather Prejean at 225-654-2701.
Dispose your household hazardous waste
East Baton Rouge's semiannual Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive. The event entrance will be across from Engineering Lane next to the LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall. Residents should enter the event via Nicholson Drive or Highland Road.
Participants will be required to stay in their cars and to wear a mask while event workers assist and collect materials. Visit www.brla.gov/893/Household-Hazardous-Materials to see what can and can't be dropped off.
BREC seeks citizen scientists at Zachary park
BREC's Conservation team seeks citizen scientists and participants for its annual Bioblitz on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at BREC's Zachary Community Park. BREC's Bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all of the living species within a designated area.
Groups of scientists, naturalists and volunteers conduct an intensive field study over a continuous time period, usually 24 hours. BREC Conservation uses the Bioblitz data to focus future field surveys and gather information for its natural resource management plans. The project allows BREC to have a better understanding of what is in the parks so BREC can appropriately manage and protect the land. BREC's Bioblitz also allows participants to partake in guided hikes, live animal encounters, hands-on workshops and more.
For information on the 2021 event or to register as a citizen scientist, visit brec.org/bioblitz or contact BREC's Conservation team at conservation@brec.org or (225) 218-4979.
Drive-thru vaccines
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic will be held at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main St., Baker. Registration will be handled on-site. Contact Ashely Williams at (225) 778-0300 or Nanette Bester at (985) 981-4743 for information. A face covering is required for this event as well as the required documents of a driver's license or ID and an insurance card, if insured.
Parts of McHugh Road closed
Multiple road improvement projects are under construction in Baker. Construction crews must temporarily close a portion of McHugh Road at the Diversion Canal bridge and through traffic will be detoured. The closure is anticipated to start on April 12 and is scheduled to last approximately 11 months (weather permitting).
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.