For most of Mayor David Amrhein's career in Zachary politics, which covers more than a decade, he says no one has felt the need for police to stand guard at governmental buildings and city council meetings.
That has changed in the past few years, however, as mass shootings and other episodes of violence in public places have become more common. Like many of their counterparts nationwide, Amrhein and his staff have been beefing up security protocols at City Hall and City Hall Annex in recent months.
The newest — and perhaps most noticeable — measure to be implemented is a security checkpoint outside City Hall ahead of meetings of the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission.
Since last month, people arriving to attend the meetings have been greeted by signs warning that they can no longer bring purses and bags inside. A Zachary police officer then checks them with a metal-detecting wand before letting them into the building.
The process — which Amrhein said will continue indefinitely — was introduced in February amid turmoil related to the arrest of a Zachary middle school teacher who’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
The need for more security, however, was on officials’ minds long before then, Amrhein said. There has been a greater police presence at public meetings in the past year — regardless of whether the agenda includes a contentious topic or just routine business. And since November, a police officer has been assigned to patrol City Hall and and the annex daily during business hours.
“People have just changed. We deal with money. … It’s like a bank over there,” Amrhein said of the annex, where residents pay utility bills.
He said employees feel safer knowing a police officer is always close by. But he lamented feeling the need to step up security in the public spaces of a community that prides itself on having a friendly, small-town atmosphere.
“It’s a shame you’ve got to do it,” the mayor said. “It’s the way of the world.”