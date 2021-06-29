Must Luv Dogs adoption event
Must Luv Dogs Rescue will hold its Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon, July 10 under the oaks at the Zachary Farmers Market.
Visit the library
The Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has several events planned for the first days of July.
Until Friday, July 2, a Grab & Geaux kit for ages 2-6 to make a frog craft will be available while supplies last.
From July 6-9, children can pick up a crown craft Grab & Geaux kit for ages 2-5.
On July 1, children in grades 6 and up can pick up STEM kits to explore polymers in a messy, fun way. Each kit will contain all the supplies needed to make a rubber-like bouncing ball.
On July 8, children in grades 6 and up can pick up mini acrylic pour craft kits.
For those wanting an in-person experience, teens are invited to make a duct tape pouch at 4 p.m. July 6, and ages 6-11 are invited to hear an elephant story and make a related craft at 10 a.m. July 7. Registration is required for both events.
Slow down in downtown
Remember a speed reduction to 25 mph is set for Main Street from La. 19 to the Old Baker-Rollins Road intersection, a news release said.
Concert postponed
The Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series from June 18 has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 16. Bad weather forced the rescheduling of the event.
Back to school?
The first day of the 2021-22 school year in Zachary is Aug. 9. School orientations start with Zachary High School at the end of July and work their way through the younger grades. Watch zacharyschools.org and the individual school pages for important dates.