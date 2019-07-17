Zachary Mayor David Amrhein issued a message after Tropical Storm Barry praising residents for their diligence in preparing for the storm.
"The City of Zachary was extremely lucky that the amount of rainfall predicted didn't occur in this storm," he said. "We were fully prepared and storm ready. Our city crews worked hard prepping prior to the storm, picking up all debris along all roadsides and cleaning out drainage ditches."
The mayor said more than 11,000 sandbags were picked up from the self-service center at the Zachary Youth Park and 2,000 sandbags were delivered to the elderly or disabled who requested them.
"The citizens of Zachary were diligent in their storm preparations, and I would like to commend them for their preparedness and actions," Amrhein said.
He added, "We are recommending residents to store sandbags for reuse during possible, future storms for the 2019 hurricane season. Please do not dispose of sand in storm drains or ditches. Suggested uses after the storm season include using it in your yard or around your garden."