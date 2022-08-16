Karylle "Ann" Tulagan, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary, and Isabella Cheek, a ninth grade student at Zachary High, won ATA Taekwondo World Titles in Phoenix in July.
ATA is a worldwide organization with over 300,000 active members in 21 countries, 800 schools and 120,000 members in the U.S.
Cheek won two titles, one in sparring and another in combat sparring in the 13- to 14-year-old girls black belt division.
Tulagan won her title in sparring in the 9- to 10-year-old black belt division.
They both train at Denham Springs Martial Arts, where five additional world titles were won by others attending the school. Owner/instructor Senior Master Jason Dendy teaches from beginners to elite tournament competitors.