Zachary Broncos overcome slow start to beat Northshore
The weather, field conditions and first game mistakes contributed to the defending 5A champs slow start, but the Broncos still coasted to a 28-7 victory over Northshore.
“We couldn’t get much going in the first half, had some opportunities on offense, but didn’t capitalize," said coach David Brewerton.
The Broncos opened the scoring with 1:55 left in the first quarter when quarterback Keilon Brown connected with Chris Hilton for a 5-yard touchdown. The Zachary defense limited Northshore to 56 total yards (21 rushing, 35 passing) and collected four turnovers. “Our defense played outstanding tonight," said Brewerton.
Zachary and Northshore traded possessions and punts (13 total) the rest of the half and Zachary led 7-0. The third quarter saw the Panthers turn it over on their third offensive possession as quarterback Michael Benedict was sandwiched between the two Bronco defensive ends causing a fumble and a turnover. Brown took advantage on the next play as he plunged in from one yard out to make the score 14-0.
The Broncos hit pay-dirt again with 10:50 left in the fourth quarter when Brown scored again from 1 yard out to extend the lead to 21-0. The Broncos continued to put constant pressure on Benedict and the Northshore offense forcing several three and outs. The Northshore defense thought they caused a fumble late in the game plus a scoop and score but the play was whistled dead.
The Broncos capitalized with 2:32 on the clock as running back Kyle Landry scored from 29 yards out. The Panthers got a late score when Benedict connected with wide receiver Cade Fleetwood for a 16-yard touchdown to make the final score 28-7.
“Both teams had to play in the mud and slop, made for a slower surface,” Brewerton said. Brown threw for 55 yards and had 92 on the ground plus two touchdowns.
Zachary will visit Catholic on Friday pitting a matchup of the 2017 5A champion and the 2017 Division I champion. The game is set for Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Davis ready to run
Ashlyn Davis is a young sophomore at Zachary High School, but she has already made a big splash in the school’s running programs. The school record for the women’s 3200 was 12:41.5, set in 2011 by Maria Mondello. As a freshman, Davis shattered that record by 20 seconds when she ran 12:21.19 in March. At that same meet, Davis beat the school's 1,600-meter record by 6 seconds, running 5:36.83.
Her big goal this year is to take the school record for the 3-mile race in cross-country. Right now she is number 3 on the school’s all-time leaderboard with a personal record of 19:51. 23 seconds is all that stands between Davis and the top Zachary High’s All-Time Cross Country Leaderboard.
The team’s first meet is Sept. 1 at Highland Road Park.
Zachary swimmer racks up awards
For the second consecutive year, Abby Dunford has been chosen Louisiana Swimming Female Age Group Athlete of the Year.
This is an amazing honor for Dunford, Tiger Aquatics as well as Northwestern Middle School and Zachary School District. Criteria for selection includes national rank as well as overall versatility.
Highlights of her year include eight individual state records, NCSA 200 backstroke age group record, and two top 100 All-Time USA swims in 1,000-meter free and 200-meter backstroke.
She is healthy and excited to begin her 2018-19 season racing for TAQ as well as for NMS Braves.