On Saturday, two activities will take place during market hours at the Zachary Farmers Market. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the oaks in the Hug Your People Park, children can make a valentine for a loved one. Northwestern Middle School Beta members will help create the valentines. At 10 a.m. at the Information Canopy, market coordinator Nita Edwards will be demonstrating how to make an easy king cake.
Lane market planned
Lane Regional Medical Center will hold a farmers market Feb. 18. The Lane Farmers Market will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria, 6300 Main Street, Zachary. Fresh produce will be provided by Capitol City Produce including bananas, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, fresh pineapples, blood oranges, pink pearl apples, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Habitat accepting applications
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through March 31 for the homeownership program. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the Baton Rouge Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications also may be picked up in person at the two ReStore locations, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Habitat will be handing out applications and answering questions from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard.
Each application packet will include the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify).
For information, visit the website or call (225) 927-6651.
Sports registration
Spring baseball registration is open at the Zachary youth park. Register online at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. The cost to register is $70. Age groups are: 4-5 year old coed T-ball (must turn 4 before April 30); 6-year-old coed coaches pitch; 7-8 year old coaches pitch; 9-10 year old kid pitch; 11-12 year old kid pitch. Deadline to register is Feb. 13.
Baton Rouge Soccer Club is holding a Zachary academy, and spring registration is open. It is open to boys and girls 9-13. The season opens Monday and runs through April 30. Training days are 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at Flanacher Road Park. Cost is $350 a player. For information, visit www.brsoccer.org or call (225) 924-2157.
Still missing
Welton "Wick" Pierce, 81, has been missing since Oct. 27. The family is offering a $2,500 reward. Pierce has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in a 2002 GMC 2500 Sierra with Louisiana license plate W144768. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and Crocs. Any information should be given to the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.
Dog event to celebrate Valentine's
Must Luv Dogs is having a Smooch-A-Pooch Photo Booth, Fundraiser and Adoption Event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., Zachary. Photos are $10.
St. Vincent de Paul drop-off is Saturday
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the St. Vincent de Paul truck will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's new parking lot, 4826 Main St., Zachary, to accept donations.
Items accepted include gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, working small appliances, lamps, pots, pans, dishes and furniture. Items except furniture need to be in plastic bags or boxes. No electronics, mattresses or box springs accepted. Visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Bowling for Zachary
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is holding Zachary Chamber Bowling for Business on Feb. 14 at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Cost is $25 a person or $100 a team. Contact taylor@zacharychamber.com for information and an entry form.
Chili competition coming soon
The 6th annual Code Red Chili Cook-off is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28 in the Historic Village in downtown Zachary. It is an annual fundraiser for the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit www.lanermcfoundation.org for information and sponsor and team entry forms.
Baker group seeks top citizen
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. Deadline is 6 p.m. March 9.
Nominees must live within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish. The individual must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the citizens of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. Club members will vote in the Baker City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. March 9. Club dues ($10) must be paid before the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141 or (225) 326-9706.
Krewe of Buffaloes
A Krewe of Buffaloes Mardi Gras parade is planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Baker Councilwoman Glenda Bryant is grand marshal. The parade starts at Advantage Charter School and runs to Baker City Hall.
Leadership North looking for class members
Leadership North 2020 is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts the program along with other groups. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, Baker, Pointe Coupee and East and West Feliciana parishes.
Participants must have the full support of the organization or business they represent. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for dates and an application.