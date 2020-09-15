Zachary police officers and other community residents have been making the trip back and forth to southwest Louisiana to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Sgt. Ty Stephens and Sgt. Enoch Sims bring supplies to people in Moss Bluff affected by Hurricane Laura.
On one trip, Lt. Alex Bonds, Sgt. Tandem Wilbur, Blake Devillier, Daulton Rainwater, HG Frazee and Michael Rispone helped patrol and assist Deridder police at gas stations and food lines. Fifteen years ago, Zachary police assisted Deridder police with Hurricane Rita.
Former Zachary residents Brad McDavid and Evan Ingram brought a trailer with supplies from their homes in San Antonio, Texas. They worked with residents, businesses and hotels in that area to provide supplies to people affected by Hurricane Laura.