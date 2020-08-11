Zachary schools didn't open as scheduled on Monday after a school board vote changed the start date of the 2020 school year.
Zachary's school board voted Thursday to postpone the reopening of its schools after 19 of the district's teachers were infected with or exposed to the coronavirus and after many faculty and staff quit in recent days, some fearing COVID-19, others uncomfortable with virtual teaching.
In the special session, school board members agreed the opening should be pushed back to Aug. 17 — by one week.
Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier pleaded with the audience gathered for the meeting to consider applying for a position in a Zachary school. "We’ve lost a lot of people," he said.
Devillier said earlier Thursday that seven teachers have either tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19 while the other 12 have been exposed to the virus by others.
They represent about 5% of Zachary's teaching corps of 390.
Some of the teachers tested positive before they returned to work on Monday, while others have been identified since, Devillier said. Many of the quarantined teachers will be able to work from home, but not all.
“We have employees who can’t telework,” he said. “They’ll just have to take leave.”
In addition, Devillier underscored the dearth of healthy educators available to shepherd students into the new school year. This is the first time the district has faced a teacher shortage, he said. The Zachary school district, created in 2003, is one of the top-ranked school systems in the state.
In the last two weeks a number of educators, bus monitors and other staff have quit, leaving district leaders grasping to find substitutes or qualified candidates to fill vacant slots. In some cases, teachers were waiting to see if things would change — whether that would be the pandemic or the school's new practices — before the start of the school year. When nothing shifted, many walked away.
"We had some teachers really holding on, hoping things would change," said Yolanda Williams, director of human resources. "When they couldn’t hold on any longer, then we lost a good number of teachers."
While officials are trying to quickly fill those positions, Devillier said, it takes about two weeks to clear candidates to work. Many substitutes have also requested their names be removed from the district list.
"I can tell you when we start … it’s not going to be perfect," Devillier said. "There’s going to be bumps in the road."
The vast majority of public comments — whether from medical personnel, teachers or parents — were in favor of delaying the opening.
Some teachers grew emotional discussing their anxiety about returning to the classroom while feeling unprepared to tackle the new technology challenges now part of their job description.
One woman was close to tears as she described watching her educator mother leave each day for work and not knowing if she would be exposed to COVID-19 and eventually die, like another one of her relatives.
Many parents also sided with the teachers and urged the board members to take a week or two to help prepare them for an unprecedented school year.
Allen Walls, supervisor of safety and operations, enumerated the personal protective equipment available, from washable cloth masks provided to all students to hand sanitizer in each classroom.
About half of the district's 5,500-plus students have already elected to learn virtually from home rather than come to school each day. The other half are set to come back to school under a hybrid approach, where they go to school only part of the week and spend the rest of the week learning virtually at home.
"Do I think kids will be completely safe when they return to school? I can’t sit here and tell you that," said board member Gaynell Young.
Board member Ann Watkins added that parents and teachers should not be at odds over reopening, but rather determine what is best for students.
"You're not the enemy, parents," Watkins said. "We're not the enemy. The only enemy in this thing is COVID-19."