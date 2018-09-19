Baker's first responders were honored Sept. 11 by Baker Funeral Home and many of the city of Baker representatives.
Scott Haynes and Matt Hays, both celebrants of Baker Funeral Home, presented a candle lighting with five candles each with a special meaning.
Baker’s Police Chief Carl Dunn; Fire Chief Chris Hunt; the Rev. Jay Avance, of First Baptist Church of Baker; Councilwoman Doris Alexander; and Tierney Bennett, president of the Rotary Club of Baker, each lit a candle signifying grief, courage, memory, love and hope.
Mayor Darnell Waites gave the closing remarks, and everyone joined together for food and fellowship after former Mayor Pete Heine asked the blessing over the food.