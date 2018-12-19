All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Dec. 26.
The library will be open Monday, Dec. 31, but will close early at 6 p.m. that day and be closed all day Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Jan. 2.
All our e-books, downloads and other online resources still will be available 24/7 at ebrpl.com. It's free, and all you need is a library card to check out resources. East Baton Rouge Parish residents who do not already have a library card may use online registration to receive a temporary e-card, which allows access to the digital library.
For more information about library holiday closures and hours of operation, call (225) 231-3750.