The ZHS wrestling team finished the 2021-2022 season at the LHSAA State Championships on Feb 11-12 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
After the first day of wrestling, the Broncos were tied for seventh place in Division 1 with 90 points. Voltaire Sanders (138), Cameron Walker (195) and Ashton Freeman (285) went undefeated to advance to the semifinals on Day 2 while cruising through the competition.
Chase Rose wrestled five matches on day one and fell just short of making it to day two. Jason O’Dell (182) lost his quarterfinal bout but fought back in the consolation bracket and, with a 9-3 win in consolation round 5, made it to day two.
Sanders punched his tickets to the semifinals with pins in the first round (5:10), second round (3:38) and the quarterfinals (4:45). Walker breezed through the first two rounds with pins in 3:10 and 0:49. In the quarterfinals, Walker gutted out an 11-9 win. Freeman, the state champion at 220 last year, made short work of his 285 opponents on day one with pins in 44, 13 and 18 seconds (quarterfinals).
Day two started unkindly for Sanders and Walker as both fell short in their semifinal matches. Sanders lost to the 1 seed at 138 (9-2) and Walker fell to the 2 seed at 195 in a nail-biter (3-2). Freeman cashed his ticket to the finals with a pin (1:53) to face Spencer Lanosga of Jesuit.
Lanosga is the only wrestler in the state to beat Freeman in the last two years. They have raged finals battles this year at the Louisiana Classic and the Ken Cole Classic in successive weeks with each match getting closer with their prior match extending into multiple overtimes.
O’Dell finished sixth at 182 after a grueling 3 overtime consolation semifinal match. Walker would finish fifth with Sanders finishing fourth.
Freeman’s bid for a second state championship at a higher weight class fell short as he fell in the finals 4-1. The Broncos would finish ninth overall in Division 1 to conclude the season.
On the season and state tournament, coach J.P. Pierre said, “We wrestled hard and saw some kids step up and perform with some solid execution from our young wrestlers. They learned a lot of lessons, and we have to continue to grow and work through the tough spots.”
Seniors Freeman, Sanders, Walker and O’Dell will be missed. “The seniors wrestled a lot of tough matches throughout the tournament, and we will graduate a lot.”
Coach Pierre said there is a good group of young wrestlers. On his young returning group Pierre said that “we just have to find ways to challenge them to grow and mature faster.”
Already looking to next season Pierre indicated that he and assistant coaches Ben McHugh and Steven Thomas’s goal will be to grow numbers to make the wrestling room more competitive. To accomplish the goal, Pierre commented that “we need to attract more athletes to get them to view wrestling as a true path for them.”
Some of that growth can come from the hallways of Zachary High School or through the growth of the Stallion Wrestling Academy that offers wrestling instruction to boys and girls from age 7 to 14. For more information on the Stallion Wrestling Academy, contact Pierre at JeanPaul.Pierre@zacharyschools.org.