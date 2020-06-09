McNeese State University conferred 764 degrees on 737 prospective candidates at the university’s virtual spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 16.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of traditional commencement ceremonies for the Spring Class of 2020. The virtual ceremony was streamed on the university’s Facebook page.
Spring graduates from the area are:
Donaldsonville: Kelsey Elizabeth Albert, Master of Arts in Psychology
Gonzales: Derek Mitchell LaFosse, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Hammond: Regan O. Bolton, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General
St. Francisville: Jolee E. Beauchamp, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences
Zachary: Jerica Mitchell, Master of Science in Nursing; Christina Strong Moore, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology