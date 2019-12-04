Several support groups will meet in December at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., inZachary.
Grief Support Group: 2 p.m. Friday. The monthly support group provides companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Amputee Support Group: Noon Dec. 19. Lunch is provided and registration is preferred. The bimonthly support group provides amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 2 p.m. Dec. 27. The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.