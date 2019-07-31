Todd Walters has been named information technology director at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Walters is responsible for overseeing all the networks, servers and other infrastructure, as well as many software applications — including the electronic medical record that went live in March.
A native of Tallulah, Walters has more than 22 years of healthcare IT experience. Prior to joining Lane, he was the site director of Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunications for the former LSU state hospital in Monroe — University Health Conway.
Walters received his bachelors in computer science and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Lane team,” Walters said. “It is my philosophy that IT is a customer service organization. By providing a high level of service to our employees, we are helping them take care of our patients. I am proud to be involved with such an outstanding group, working to implement new technologies across the hospital that will improve efficiency and security.”
He and his wife, Joan Mier Walters, live in Zachary and have four children: Shelby, 24, Benjamin, 23, Charles, 20, and Sydney, 16.