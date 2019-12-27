Lane plans educational classes
Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., in Zachary has classes planned for January.
The AARP Smart Drivers Course, a classroom refresher course for drivers age 50 and older, helps drivers learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads, according to a news release.
Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates. It will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Lane Medical Plaza Conference Room, 6550 Main St. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics Class is an overview of what to expect for expecting parents and provides what they need to know to care for their infant in the first weeks of life. It will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 in Lane Regional Medical Center's Staff Development Classroom; 6300 Main St. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Commit to Quit is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. If you or someone you love smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit, then Commit to Quit can help people successfully kick the habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking.
Support groups planned at Lane
Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., in Zachary will offer two support groups in January:
- Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Jan 3, provides companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month.
- Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 2 p.m. Jan. 24, a place for caregivers of those with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month.
Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Lights in the Village
Zachary’s Historic Village holiday LED light show continues through Jan. 5. Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.