Local Christian organization Zachary Support from Afar coordinated its fifth and final lunch for Lane Regional Medical Center’s workers on May 6.
About 2,000 hot meals were served over a five-week period, catered each week by local restaurants, including Cajun Catch, Papi’s Fajita Factory, The Gilded Artichoke Catering and Café Phoenicia. The organization was created by longtime friends and co-workers at Zachary High, Chloé McCleary and Annie Freeman. Various organizations and businesses donated money for the meals.
“Thank you, Lane Regional Medical Center, for serving our town, our families, our friends, our workers and for employing our people. I will always jump at the opportunity to serve this great group," said Paul Mier, Cajun Catch owner and former Lane, who provided the recent pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, and chocolate chip cookies.