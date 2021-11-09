The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 22-Nov. 4:
Brian Andrus: 35; 412 E. Elizabeth St., Sulphur; three counts of monetary instrument abuse and three counts forgery
Gerald Bryant: 52; 10628 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; theft
Arielle Butler: 32; 7585 Main St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Zakiya Haynes: 23; 4307 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Chad Herod: 48; 26229 Walker South Road, Denham Springs; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
James Hodges: 24; 20325 McHost Road, Zachary; flight from an officer, simple burglary and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Leonte Jackson: 24; 2105 Westfield Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery- serious bodily injury
Cameron Smith: 24; 4110 South Ave., Jackson; domestic abuse battery
Kennedy Sonnier: 21; 5807 Winchester Lane, Clinton; 18 counts of simple burglary and 2 counts of theft
Mikeshia Stewart: 32; 1122 Willow Creek Dr., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Corey Stills: 41; 5700 Ave X, Zachary; remaining after forbidden and simple criminal damage to property
Savannah Wilkinson: 33; 4171 39th St., Zachary; domestic abuse