This holiday season, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is creating an exciting new way for everyone to enjoy the dancing of the Nutcracker in their own homes via Zoom.
The Nutcracker Sweets allows children of all ages to watch and learn some of their favorite dances in the ballet, join in the performance, led by the company dancers and enjoy treats and crafts that correspond to the dances learned.
The first episode, Cookies with Clara is fast approaching and Nov. 6 is the ordering deadline to ensure that guests can participate in the cookie decorating activity.
The three episodes include prior footage from the Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou!
- Nov. 15: “Cookies with Clara.” Clara will teach participants her dances from the Stahlbaum’s holiday party and decorate 4 delicious cookies together! Cookie packages from the Four Sisters Cake and Company include icings and sprinkles!
- Nov. 29: “Ballet and Bonbons.” Participants will learn several dances from the Land of the Sweets, dancing along with the Spanish dancers and Bonbons. You’ll decorate Spanish fans and make a bonbon necklace while enjoying chocolatey treats from Raw Sugar Toffee!
- Dec. 13: “Sugar Plum Soirée.” All guests will be joined by dancing flowers and a very special guest artist, our Sugar Plum fairy, Casey Dalton. Everyone will learn her memorable variation, dance along, and have a crafting blast decorating their very own pointe shoe.
The series may be purchased as a whole or separately. If purchased as a series, the entire treat and craft package may be picked up from Nov. 9-13 from the BRBT office. If purchased separately, the treat and craft packages may be picked up the week prior to the event. Additional treat and craft packages are also available for purchase if needed.
Supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Inc. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.
More information and purchase tickets: https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets/.