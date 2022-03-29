The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists.
Zachary Elementary teacher Kerri Lee was named as a state semifinalist. Lee teaches health and physical education.
She has taught there since 2009. The school district said in a release that those who know her at ZES and in the community see her as a role model to the students, staff, and community by practicing what she teaches.
She leads the staff in health challenges, has volunteered for the “Girls on the Run” program, and still participates in many sports. Lee served as president of the Louisiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (LAHPERD) from 2019-2021, and is currently serving as the past president and member at large for the dance division of the National Academy for Health and Physical Literacy.
“These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state,” the district release said. “Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.”
All of the Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists will be honored at the 16th annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala that will be held in New Orleans on July 30.