Costumed presenters will conjure up the convivial fun of an 1816 Christmas party during the Magnolia Mound Christmas Faire from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the 1791 plantation house museum, 2161 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge.
Guided tours of the house, which usually cost $10, will be free during the event. Presenters portraying members of the Armand Duplantier family will encourage visitors to enjoy live music, hayrides and games; view the wares of local artisans; and check out the work of a blacksmith. At the end of the day, there will be a traditional bonfire.
For information about Magnolia Mound, visit www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.