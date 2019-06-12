NATCHITOCHES — On May 17, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts held its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony to honor the Class of 2019. The ceremony celebrated personal character, academic excellence and development of skills in each academic disciplines.
During the event, six seniors were inducted into the Robert A. Alost Hall of Fame. This award, named after the school’s founding director, is considered the highest honor bestowed upon LSMSA seniors, with students being hand-picked by a committee of faculty and residential life staff members.
Colt Crain, of Zachary, was inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame. The other five seniors joining him are Marlies Carter, of Madisonville; Jayaditya “Jojo” Deep, of Natchitoches; Daniel Metzger, of Slidell; Casey Tonnies, of Bossier City; and Benjamin Walker, of Mandeville.
“Colt is polite, empathetic and a fantastically strong listener for his age,” said Executive Director Steven G. Horton. “His work ethic was realized from the beginning when he took AP calculus as a sophomore. Since then, he has taken easier classes — like calculus III, linear algebra, differential equations and graph theory.”
Crain was a member of the Future Scientist Program and had earned the honor of graduating with Distinction by completing two Distinction Projects. Students who opt to attempt such projects undergo an arduous process of independent study and research under the direction of faculty mentors. Once their research is complete, students are then required to have a presentation of their research in front of peers and other LSMSA community members. His two projects — “Measuring the Energy Content of Different Food Wastes for Potential Use in Industry” and “Arabidopsis thaliana vs. Schrenkiella parvula: Determining Salt Tolerance Using Comparative Genomics and Analytics” — were completed under the direction of Associate Lecturer of Chemistry Michele Stover and Lecturer of Biology Jason Anderson, respectively.
In addition, Crain was recognized as a National Merit Finalist, had received an Outstanding Senior in French Award from the American Association of Teachers of French and won a scholarship to participate in the the Excelia Group La Rochelle's two-week summer program in France. He was also recognized at the ceremony as the Science Department’s Gonfaloniere, or “flag bearer,” which would have him carry the Gonfalon for his respective department at LSMSA’s Commencement Ceremony.
“Colt is known as a strong writer and a confident, humorous discussion leader in his humanities classes,” said Horton. “He also runs cross-country for St. Mary’s High School. With all those talents, he is heading into the sciences to become a researcher.”
In the fall, Crain plans to attend John Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, where he will double major in biomedical engineering and computer science.
LSMSA is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. To apply, visit www.LSMSA.edu/apply.