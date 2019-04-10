Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street, Zachary, will host several events in April. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
“Ask the Doctor” Lunch & Learn: Join podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow for a glimpse into the causes of ankle and foot pain, the treatment options that are available, and why getting care is crucial to your overall health. Bring your lunch. Drinks will be provided. Noon to 1 p.m., April 17, Lane Lane Regional Medical Center’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-4587 to make required registration.
Walk With a Doc: This walking program is for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. While you walk at your own pace, you’ll have the opportunity to have questions answered by podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 17, Regional Veterans Park — on the fitness trail on Lane’s campus. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
AARP Smart Drivers Course: This classroom refresher course for drivers age 50 and older will help you learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads. Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 25, Lane Medical Plaza Conference Room. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
“Commit to Quit: A smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South an help someone successfully kick the tobacco habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking.