With his final term as mayor beginning to wind down, David Amrhein decided last year that he wanted to leave something behind for his successor explaining the basics of how Zachary’s government operates.
With help from Chris Calbert, his longtime chief administrative officer, and city department heads, his idea for a transition guidebook giving the next mayor the lowdown on policies and procedures is coming to reality.
Not only that — the book, which appears to be the first of its kind, also recently won the city a Community Achievement Award from the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Calbert contacted the association soon after he started working on the project in late 2021. He wasn’t calling about the awards competition; he was simply looking for inspiration and wanted help finding similar documents produced by other municipalities.
“They called me back in the afternoon and said, ‘We can’t find anything. We don’t know that a community has ever done this,'" Calbert said.
The representative encouraged Calbert and his colleagues to enter their project into the association’s awards contest. It ended up winning, beating multimillion road and sewer projects submitted by larger cities.
By contrast, writing the book and printing 65 copies of it will cost just $3,000, Calbert said. It is heading to press in the coming days.
Mayors of other cities have already requested copies.
“We’re proud of it,” Calbert said.
From public works to human resources, leaders of each of the city’s departments worked with Calbert to outline how their units work and to offer projections for future needs.
Amrhein said he wished he would have had this type of information when he took office.
“This was a project I thought was very valuable to the next administration coming in,” he said. “We wanted them to have a much easier time than what we came into almost 12 years ago.”
“Many mayors just leave office — happy to get out of there,” Calbert added. “But in this case, we put something together, I think, that will last and live for a long, long time.”
Amrhein thanked the department heads for helping with the book project and for their service at the Zachary City Council’s Aug. 23 meeting.
“These are the people that run your city. They’re an outstanding group,” the mayor said. “First and foremost, they care about this city and they want to make this city better. No department head that I’ve hired only does what I hired them to do. All of them have pitched in and done whatever it takes to make this city run.”
Department heads who participated in the project and who were recognized at the meeting included Ashlee Pratt, of human resources; Deanna Mankins, chief financial officer; Monica Jackson, who oversees billing and cashiers; Danny Kimble, fire chief; Chip Troth, who oversees the city's warehouse and metering; Shane Hebert, of parks and recreation; Wayne Day, of public works; Sharon Phillips, of public and community relations; Scott Masterson, building inspector; Bryant Dixon, planning director; Mary Landry, historic district director; John Hopewell, city attorney; and Jeff Johnson and Lionel Lawson, of utilities.