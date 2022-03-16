Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser spoke to the Zachary Rotary Club on March 10.
Nungesser addressed promoting tourism across Louisiana while introducing “The Louisiana Experience” to the world.
“There is something for everyone to experience in our state, whether it is fishing our vast bodies of water, exploring one of our museums or state parks, visiting our libraries, eating some delicious Louisiana seafood, attending a festival, experiencing all the horse industry has to offer or learning about Louisiana’s history,” Nungesser said.