A former Zachary firefighter and fire chief has been appointed the next state fire marshal.
On May 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning has accepted the position of executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals, which becomes effective May 15. Browning has served for 14 years, giving him the distinction of being the longest-serving fire marshal in Louisiana history.
His deputy assistant secretary, Daniel H. Wallis, has been named as Browning's successor. Wallis has been a member of the fire service for nearly 30 years. He previously worked for the Zachary Fire Department, where he was recognized as Firefighter of the Year in his first year as a career fireman in 1980 and was named that department's fire chief in 2000.
As deputy state fire marshal, Wallis played a key role in the reorganization of the agency to incorporate cross-training of deputies to make the agency more efficient. Most recently, he helped lead the transition of the Louisiana Fire & Emergency Training Academy from LSU to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Wallis is a lifetime member of the Louisiana State Firemen's Association, the Louisiana Fire Chiefs' Association and he is also a member of the Louisiana Arson and Fire Prevention Association and the International Fire Chiefs' Association.
"It is an honor that the governor and the citizens of Louisiana have the confidence in me to continue the positive progression of this agency as its leader," said Wallis. "I will work diligently with the men and women of the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Louisiana fire service and all other public and private partners of this agency, especially our esteemed law enforcement agencies, to provide progressive, efficient and accessible service to the people of this great state."
Browning said, “I hope that the dedicated men and women of this agency continue to be held to the utmost appreciation and gratitude for the great work that they do every single day, and I am confident Dan Wallis will exceed the successes that we have brought about to this agency together."