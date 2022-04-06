National Beta members from Northwestern Middle School are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Junior Beta Hybrid State Convention.
Emilia Sully took a first place in the jewelry competition and Best in Show.
Other students who placed in the Beta competitions are Carson Southall, seventh grade social studies, second place; Kara Griffith, painting, second place; Kate Cornelius, seventh grade math, fourth place; Connor Conachen, eighth grade math, fourth place; Emily Wedblad, eighth grade science, fifth place.
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.
State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or on-site at the Cajundome in Lafayette, depending on their comfort level.
These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, during the summer.
Thirty-two NMS Betas participated in State Convention this year.
“It was nice to be able to participate in person again. It was one more step toward getting back to normal after the pandemic changed everything,” said Kelli Hill, a longtime NMS Beta sponsor.
“It was overall eye-opening as to how involved students and adults are in Beta and how we can truly be of service to those who need it,” said Layla Jackson, an eighth grade Beta who participated in-person at State Convention.