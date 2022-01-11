Many fans didn't watch the final moments of LSU's game against Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. So they missed the final play.
As the seconds ticked away, Chris Hilton, Zachary High alumnus, caught an 81-yard touchdown for LSU. It was his only statistic for the night.
“We are fighting Tigers, and we continue to fight, and Hilton was wide open, so I let it fly,” said senior Jontre Kirklin, who was filling in at quarterback in the bowl game after serving as a wide receiver the rest of the season.