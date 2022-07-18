Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary that are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues, and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
Tonya Johnson kicks things off this week. She was one of my contemporaries at Zachary High School in the late 1980s, a wonderful friend, an incredible competitor as an athlete and coach, and a leader both on and off the volleyball court.
Tonya Johnson comes home
On Dec. 22, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward brought Tonya Johnson home to LSU as the head volleyball coach for the Tigers. More importantly, he brought her home for those of us who have followed her career since her days in Zachary.
“It’s been fun, exciting, amazing, a dream come true,” Johnson said of her new job. On her first-year expectations, Johnson said, “We are going to have some challenges early on until we find the kid that fits best at LSU, but who doesn’t love a challenge?”
She becomes one of only four Black coaches in Power Five Division I volleyball and Johnson is proud of the changes in volleyball since she started. “There are so many African American girls playing volleyball and it fills me with pride compared to where we were 25 years ago," Johnson said. "It makes me happy to see the increase and I hope we can continue to grow the sport for everyone."
Johnson and ZHS alum Janie Perry (Tidwell) helped LSU to a pair of Southeastern Conference titles and the 1990 Final Four. Johnson was a four-year letterman and was an LSU assistant from 1998-2002. Before that, she one of the greatest female athletes to ever compete at Zachary High School. She was part of two state championship volleyball teams, a state championship track and field team and a basketball team that made it to the championship game. Along the way, she was named the top volleyball player in the state her senior year and was the state champion in the shot put.
“Winning a state championship and being a part of those teams was what was most memorable to me about growing up in Zachary," Johnson said. "I love winning. We were a confident group with chemistry that worked hard, grew together and came together."
Johnson credits former ZHS coaches Donna Worsham and John Phares for “laying the groundwork” for her in all three sports. She also expressed appreciation for many teammates (Angenette Brown, Perry, Shannon Phares, Cantrice Montgomery and Jennifer Holland) that “gave me memories I replay all the time.”
She is now closer to home and mom, Irma, and brother, Rodney. “It is so good to be home and around my family more often as it brings me so much joy,” she said.
Before leading the Tigers, Johnson served as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at University of Texas for eight years. In two stints at Texas that spanned 14 years, Johnson was part of Longhorn teams that reached the Final Four five times, with three appearances in the national championship match. Before Texas, Johnson served as head coach at Georgia Tech (2009-13) compiling an overall mark of 85-72. While at Georgia Tech, Johnson was named the co-head coach of the 2012 U.S. Volleyball National A2 team that earned the silver medal.
Surprisingly, when asked about her influences growing up as a player, she started with basketball. “Basketball was my first love and I watched people like Kim Mulkey and Bonita Johnson that really inspired me,” Johnson said. Volleyball came later when she started playing club volleyball at LSU. “Ruth Nelson, the volleyball coach at LSU at that time, let us train and I would come early and watch them practice and fell in love with the game,” Johnson said. Further, Johnson noted that “they gave me the dream in my head to be a volleyball player at LSU.”
Her inspiration for coaching came from her father, Carl Ford. “He coached for over 35 years in the area dating back to Northwestern High School, and with that inspiration, I knew as early as high school that I wanted to coach,” Johnson said. She credits her volleyball coaching style to Fran Flory and Jerritt Elliott. “Fran was a mentor when I was a player and she was my assistant coach and Jerritt taught me so much about the game,” Johnson said.
The upcoming season starts on Aug. 26 with a doubleheader featuring a game against Samford at 10 a.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. game against the University of Houston. The Tigers will have 15 home matches this season and Johnson wants people from Zachary and the metro area to come see the team.
“I came to LSU because there is a tremendous amount of pride and tradition and incredible student athletes," she said. "We need fans in the stands to show them they support them because they love LSU.”