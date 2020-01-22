A Zachary family spent Christmas 2019 praying for the gift of life in the form of new lungs for Keith Phillips, who has pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that is usually fatal within 3 to 5 years of diagnosis. A pair of lungs were found, and Phillips underwent a successful double lung transplant Jan. 15 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Family, friends and neighbors in Zachary are mobilizing to continue online fundraising efforts and planning local events to help defray the costs of travel and other expenses. The average double-lung transplant costs more than $1 million.
It was estimated that Phillips would need at least an additional $50,000 to help cover his costs and traveling expenses back and forth to the Cleveland Clinic.
Phillips is married and the father of three children still in school. In an earlier interview, he emphasized that his illness progressed so quickly that it was difficult for him to continue to be an active husband and father.
“Getting a lung transplant will give me life and extend the years I have with my family,” he said. “Seeing my children grow up and being a part of my family’s future would mean everything to me.”
Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for lungs to work properly. Phillips lost his father to the disease 29 years ago. His aunt and grandmother also died from pulmonary fibrosis.
Phillips has been active in the community and serves as a program manager for the Louisiana Department of Health. Part of his role in the department is to guide the state’s emergency preparedness during natural disasters. Phillips is an U.S. Army veteran, a volunteer Zachary firefighter, and an active member of First Baptist Church of Zachary.
Scott Plauche, a founder of Cast Iron Ministries, met Phillips and his wife Amy Phillips through First Baptist Church, and they have been in the same Sunday school group for 10 years. Plauche’s nonprofit organization raises money for causes and people in need in Zachary. When it became evident that his friend and fellow church member would need help, the two of them began to make plans and discuss how Phillips personal journey would become a public cause.
“Keith told me back in November to tell anyone anything that they wanted to know about his journey,” Plauche said. “It had already become a testimony for him, and he expected it to continue.”
Plauche said Phillips had relatives who had the same condition and, while they might have known what it was previously, he tried to stay as healthy as possible because of his family history. “He was active, a runner, and active in the community,” Plauche said. “About a year ago, he told us what was happening, and they made several trips for testing and in October or November, I believe he started with the oxygen tanks.”
Plauche said by late November or early December Phillips was added to the transplant list, but he expected to get a quick response because of his blood type. “By early December he was up to a tank of oxygen a day,” Plauche said. “It didn’t slow him down much because we found him at a couple of football games including the last playoff game Zachary had this year.”
The Phillips’ eldest child is a member of the Zachary High School football team.
Cast Iron Ministries started planning a fundraiser to help with the expenses not covered by insurance. The group held a meeting on Jan. 14 and was informed Phillips was down to 25 percent lung capacity. “That night, they got the call,” Plauche said. “God is good, and his timing is always perfect.”
The National Foundation for Transplants website has an online fundraising page dedicated to Phillips, and Cast Iron Ministries is accepting donations and planning a jambalaya dinner sale Feb. 1.
The local group is also coordinating crews to prep the Phillips’ home for his return. They plan to remove carpeting and install flooring, change out vents, and make HVAC adjustments. “I'm loving the opportunity to see the church body (not just First Baptist Church Zachary but the church community) doing what it is called,” Plauche said. “To help our brothers and sisters in times of need.”
Phillips was already touched and thankful for all that was being done before he left for Cleveland. “I praise God for the blessings and grace he has and will provide us,” he said in earlier interviews. “I am humbled by the generosity of family, friends and others. It’s hard to find the words to express how much this means to me and my family.”
The National Foundation for Transplants Fund is accepting donations to help with Phillips' medical expenses. Donations can be mailed to The NFT Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Donors are asked to write “in honor of Keith Phillips” in the memo line. Online donations can be made by visiting https://transplants.org/. Choose “Find a Patient” and enter Keith Phillips.
Case Iron Ministries will sponsor Fighting for the Phillips, a jambalaya fundraiser, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 1, at the City of Zachary parking lot adjacent to the Farmers Market. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance. Drinks and desserts also will be sold. Visit Cast Iron Ministries on Facebook or email castironministries@gmail.com.