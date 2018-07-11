O’Brien House is sponsoring two essay contests as a creative outlet for those who have been affected by or are recovering from addiction.
The contests — one for Louisiana high school students and one for adults in active recovery — are meant to provide therapy and increase awareness about the effects of addiction, a news release said. Prizes include cash and laptop computers.
"Sharing stories about addiction helps to heal those who have suffered while increasing awareness throughout our community," said Amy Strother, O'Brien House board member and essay contest administrator. "We decided to expand the contest to include adults because we received lots of positive feedback last year. Many people who are currently in recovery asked to participate, so we felt it was only right to give them an avenue to share, too."
The deadline to submit essays is Sept. 1, with rules and guidelines for submission available at obrienhouseessays.com. Winners will be announced and recognized at the O’Brien House annual breakfast on Sept. 21.
O’Brien House is a nonprofit organization established in 1971 to serve recovering adult alcoholics and drug addicts in the community.