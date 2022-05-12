The Zachary City Council agreed Tuesday to toss out data from the historic August 2016 flood when it comes to determining base elevation requirements for construction in the city.
Zachary’s flood ordinance currently requires past inundation events to be considered so that new buildings are elevated above the level of previous floods — and hopefully above potential future floods.
“The problem with that,” explained City Attorney John Hopewell, “is that August 2016, in some areas of Zachary, created an unusual and absurd consequence. If we have to look at the August 2016 past inundation, it would require us to take some very extraordinary steps in some isolated areas.”
Added Mayor David Amrhein: “It would make it impossible to build” in some areas if new projects had to be elevated above levels reached in 2016, when much of south Louisiana was hit with heavy rains that caused extensive flooding.
Water rose into homes and businesses in some pockets of Zachary in 2016. But other parts of the city saw only limited damage.
Under the change approved Tuesday, August 2016 would be treated as an anomaly and excluded when reviewing past flood data.
Data from most previous floods are helpful in deciding base elevations, so those events — such as the 1983 flood — will continue to be taken into consideration, Hopewell said.
He added that other municipalities in the area have made similar modifications to their flood ordinances.
Councilman Bruce Thornton questioned how the city can better regulate development and its effects if officials don’t take into account all available information.
Hopewell responded with a hypothetical situation illustrating a possible consequence of leaving the flood ordinance as-is.
“For some, it’s going to require them to put the house 10 feet off the ground when their neighbors are only at 2,” he said.
In other business, the council:
- Adopted an ordinance that Hopewell said will streamline the city’s condemnation process. Council members will soon need to choose someone to represent their districts on a condemnation board that will meet regularly to review problematic properties, he said.
- Agreed to hire the Kaster and Cop law firm in a special counsel capacity to help the city research legal issues related to infrastructure. “What we’re looking at right now is how do we best put the city in a position to maintain some infrastructure that we didn’t really have any control or any oversight (of) in terms of construction and found out some period of time after the subdivisions had been in use that there are some technical issues,” Hopewell said. The subdivisions in question were built prior to current design standards.
- Agreed to advertise for bids to install turf on two fields at the Zachary Youth Park. Amrhein said the work will be paid for using proceeds from the city’s hotel occupancy tax. He added that turf has a lifespan of 10 to 12 years.
- Heard from Deborah Bellingham, a Virginia Street business owner who wants to enter a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city providing her four spaces in a city-owned parking lot across the street. She said another business down the street has a similar arrangement. Amrhein told Bellingham he would meet with her to discuss the matter further, but noted that city vehicles sometimes need to be parked in those spaces.
- Agreed to plan a workshop where Zachary police officers can share concerns about salaries, staffing levels and other issues affecting their department. Councilman John LeBlanc said several officers requested an opportunity to speak directly to the council after those topics were discussed at a meeting in March.
- Recognized Jaliah Jack, an eighth grader at Northwestern Middle School who recently won a $500 award through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge.