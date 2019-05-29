An anonymous 33-year-old from Zachary felt compelled to construct a Buddy Bench, which promotes friendship and discourages bullying, and donate it to the new HugYourPeople Community Park, a news release said.
A Buddy Bench is dedicated to helping children feel included on playgrounds, the release said. The basic principle of the bench is someone who is feeling excluded or lonely can sit on the bench and someone will invite that person to play. The buddy bench idea works in conjunction with these two simple rules:
1. If you see a someone sitting on the bench, invite them to play, walk or talk.
2. If you choose to sit on the bench, you must say yes to the first person who invites you to play, walk or talk.
“'The only way to have a friend is to be a friend' is a well-known quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson. I would like to personally thank this individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, for donating this bench promoting inclusion and kindness in our new park,” Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said.