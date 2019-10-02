Zachary sporting events I wish I had not missed
Did you know that you can get a ticket in Dubai if your car is too dirty? This and other strange and random facts I have learned over the last three weeks traveling to and between Houston, Denver, Monroe, Lake Charles and Chicago. An Uber driver in Chicago enlightened me to the epidemic of dirty cars in Dubai — and so it goes.
Imagine my surprise when I returned to find that the new water tower at the Zachary Youth Park has yet to be painted to look like a baseball and the elevator has still not been installed in the pressbox at Bronco stadium. What did happen was huge wins for the Zachary High football and volleyball teams.
On Sept. 20, the football team got off the losing skid with a huge victory (19-17) over the Brandon Mississippi Bulldogs at Bronco Stadium. The Broncos came into the game with early season losses to East Ascension and Deerfield Beach. Brandon came in ranked as the No. 3 team in the State of Mississippi. More than one person has related to me that the victory over Brandon was the biggest regular season win at Bronco Stadium that they have ever seen.
Coach David Brewerton commented that, “The game was big for us on a couple different levels. It was great to get back into the win column and especially against a formidable opponent. Also, we needed some of our young guys to experience some success while dealing with the adversity of losing two games in a row for the first time in 5 years.”
The Broncos were off Sept. 27 and will play the Istrouma Indians for homecoming on Oct. 4. On the open date break coach Brewerton noted that, “As young as we are, we are also dealing with a ton of injuries. The bye came at a perfect time for us to try and get healthy.”
The bye week is over and time for the Broncos to get back to business. “We are excited to host the Istrouma Indians, who have a strong football tradition in the Baton Rouge area, and our kids are ready to get back on the field and compete,” Brewerton said.
The Lady Broncos volleyball team lost a tough home district game against Baton Rouge High on Sept. 24 (15-25, 25-22, 23-25 and 22-25). Leaders for the Lady Broncos were Monet McDaniels (2 kills, 30 assists, 7 aces and 11 digs), Briana Bankston (12 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs and 1 block), Kelsey White (7 kills, 2 aces, 15 digs and 1 block) and Kyra Woods (3 kills and 13 digs).
Two nights later on Sept. 26 the Lady Broncos would get back in the win column with a home non-district victory over Madison Prep in straight sets (25-23, 25-21 and 25-19). Leaders for the Lady Broncos were Audrey Poche (1 kills, 5 aces and 9 digs), Briana Bankston (12 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs and 1 block), Kelsey White (5 kills, 1 aces, 7 digs and 6 blocks) Kyra Woods (7 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs) and Lillian Talbot (6 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs).
The Zachary boys cross country team finished eighth at the Episcopal Round Table Run on Sept. 14. Top placers were ninth grader Rhen Langley, who finished 11th overall (16:24.09) and senior Leslie Johnson (28th overall at 17:66.06). Ashlyn Davis was the top finisher for the ZHS girls (20:54.41). The ZHS cross country team will be competing in the Catholic High Invitational at Highland Road Park on Oct. 5.
The Northwestern Braves boys cross country team finished fourth overall at Episcopal in the 2-mile race. Sebastian Rodrigo and Daniel Huggins were top finishers for the Braves. The Northwestern girls finished twelfth with Rylee Deignan and Ellis Maughan as top finishers.
Back to Denver this week where at 7 p.m. (Zachary time) Oct. 4 I will be listening to ZHS football on Bayou Sports Network (Steam 3) with former NFL center Todd McClure and ZHS alum Thomas Scott. If all goes as planned on Oct. 5, I will be in Boulder to watch Ralphie (University of Colorado’s real Buffalo) make his lap around the field prior to kick-off. Maybe there is a future column on great sports traditions. Watching five “handlers” chase a 1,200-pound buffalo around a football field before a game would have to rank pretty high.