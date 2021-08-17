Back to school is hard work
School started last week and social media has been working hard. A popular feature has been parents posting photos of their children all dressed for the first day and then another photo after the child arrives home.
Do you have photos of your child before and after the first day? Please send them for us to run. Photos can be emailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. Please include your child's first name and what school he or she attends.
High school football is here
Last week, the city of Zachary posted the Zachary High football schedules for the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams. Visit www.facebook.com/smartplacetolive to make plans to attend the games.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
People are asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz when in an area, fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing and how available they are to the public. Some activities are being canceled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.
Get rid of excess items
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the church entrance, 4826 Main St., Zachary, from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 25.
Items accepted as donations include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; working small appliances; lamps; pots, pans, dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses and box springs will not be accepted.
All donated items, except furniture, need to be placed in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.